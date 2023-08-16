Inflow to dams 42% less than normal: CWMA

In the meeting, Karnataka said that the live storage, in its four reservoirs as of June 1, was 24.352 tmcft whereas the Mettur reservoir in Tamil Nadu had a live storage of 69.77 tmcft. The storage in Mettur reservoir, as on August 7, was drastically lowered to 22.86 tmcft after Tamil Nadu began releasing water from June 12 for crops. The rainfall in the catchment, after Biligundlu up to Mettur was normal and hence, with the addition of flows generated after Biligundlu, the availability for Tamil Nadu at Mettur would have been more than 83.83 tmcft. However, Tamil Nadu used more than 60.97 tmcft of water starting from June 12 to August 7, Karnataka said.