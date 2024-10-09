INS Talwar arrives in South Africa's Simon's Town for joint multi-national maritime exercise

<p>Mumbai: Indian Navy’s frontline stealth frigate, INS Talwar, arrived at Simon’s Town, South Africa, is participating in the eighth edition of IBSAMAR, a joint multinational maritime exercise among Indian, Brazilian, and South African Navy.</p><p>The exercise is scheduled from October 6-18. </p><p>The exercise aims to enhance inter-operability and strengthen cohesion between the three navies. The broad concept is based on Blue Water Naval Warfare, encompassing the dimensions of Surface and Anti-Air Warfare.</p><p>The harbour phase of IBSAMAR VIII will include professional exchanges, Damage Control & Firefighting drills, Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure drills, cross-boarding, aviation safety lectures, joint diving operations, an Ocean Governance seminar, sports interactions, cross-decks visits, and interaction among Special Forces and Junior Officers.</p>.<p>Multi-lateral interactions are crucial bridges of friendship that increase mutual trust and enhance interoperability among navies of like-minded littoral nations towards the common goal of a peaceful maritime domain and positive maritime environment.</p><p>Defence cooperation between India and South Africa is on an upward trajectory. </p><p>Operational Sea Training and Submarine Rescue Support have been commenced between both navies since the 12th edition of Navy-to-Navy talks held on 26-28 August 2024 at New Delhi. The visit of INS Talwar aims to further strengthen the ties and reaffirm India’s commitment to constructive collaboration and mutual growth.</p>