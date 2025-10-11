Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Insult to India’s women': Afghan FM press meet excludes female Journalists, triggers outrage

Reacting strongly to this, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked for his clarification on the removal of female journalists from the press conference.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 07:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 07:46 IST
India NewsCongressAfghanistanJournalists

Follow us on :

Follow Us