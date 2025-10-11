Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala minister suggests eating wild boar meat to tackle crop damage

The minister also pointed out that the wild boar is not an endangered species.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 11:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 11:36 IST
India NewsKeralawild boar

Follow us on :

Follow Us