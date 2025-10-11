<p>Alappuzha: Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad on Saturday claimed the growing menace of wild boars destroying crops could be tackled more effectively if people were allowed to consume their meat.</p>.<p>Speaking at a programme organised by the Paalamel village panchayat in this coastal district, Prasad said the existing central law, however, does not permit it.</p>.Crop loss: Compensation to farmers in 30 days, says Karnataka minister.<p>"In my opinion, people should be allowed to eat the meat of wild boars killed in agricultural fields," he said.</p>.<p>"If people have the permission to kill wild boars and eat their meat, the issue can be resolved much faster. But the current law does not allow this," he added.</p>.<p>The minister also pointed out that the wild boar is not an endangered species.</p>.<p>Prasad's remarks came days after the Kerala Assembly passed a bill to amend the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, aimed at reducing the increasing incidents of human-animal conflict in the state. </p>