Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

INSV Kaundinya recreation of 5th century ship; inspired by painting from Ajanta Caves

Over several months, the team painstakingly stitched wooden planks on the ship's hull using coir rope, coconut fibre and natural resin.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 13:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 13:46 IST
India NewsNavy

Follow us on :

Follow Us