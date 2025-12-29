<p>New Delhi: Traditionally-built stitched ship INSV Kaundinya, which on Monday embarked on her maiden overseas voyage, from Gujarat to Oman, is a recreation of a fifth-century vessel, and inspired by a painting from the ancient Ajanta Caves.</p><p>Named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, who is believed to have sailed from India to Southeast Asia in ancient times, the ship embodies India's historic role as a maritime nation.</p><p>Its design and construction had posed "unique technical challenges," according to officials.</p><p>The Indian Navy had formally inducted and named the vessel as Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya at a ceremonial event held at the Karwar naval base on May 21, in the presence of Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.</p><p>On Monday, the ship set off on her maiden overseas voyage, from Gujarat's Porbandar to Oman.</p><p>"The voyage retraces ancient maritime routes that once connected the western coast of India with Oman, facilitating trade, cultural exchange, and sustained civilisational interactions across the Indian Ocean," a Navy spokesperson said.</p><p>The project of building a stitched ship with an ancient technique was initiated through a tripartite agreement signed in July 2023 between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and Hodi Innovations, with funding from the Ministry of Culture.</p><p>"The stitched ship is a recreation of a 5th century CE ship, inspired by a painting from the Ajanta Caves," the Navy official said.</p><p>Following the keel laying in September 2023, the vessel's construction was undertaken using a traditional method of stitching by a team of skilled artisans from Kerala, led by master shipwright Babu Sankaran.</p><p>Over several months, the team painstakingly stitched wooden planks on the ship's hull using coir rope, coconut fibre and natural resin.</p><p>The ship was launched in February 2025 at Hodi Shipyard, Goa.</p><p>After years of construction and other preparations, on December 29, it was flagged off by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral, Krishna Swaminathan, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India, Issa Saleh Al Shibani.</p>.PM Modi cautions people against indiscriminate use of antibiotics.<p>"Wonderful to see that INSV Kaundinya is embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman. Built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, this ship highlights India's rich maritime traditions. I congratulate the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the Indian Navy for their dedicated efforts in bringing this unique vessel to life. My best wishes to the crew for a safe and memorable journey, as they retrace our historic links with the Gulf region and beyond. @INSVKaundinya," Prime Minster Narendra Modi posted on X.</p><p>He also shared some photos of the ship and an image of an old mural depicting an ancient ship.</p><p>The ship serves as a tangible symbol of India's long-standing traditions of maritime exploration, trade, and cultural exchange, and its induction and naming marks a culmination of an "extraordinary project" that celebrates India's rich shipbuilding heritage, officials said.</p><p>The vessel incorporates several culturally significant features, and will be based at Karwar in Karnataka.</p><p>"Her sails display motifs of the Gandabherunda and the Sun, her bow bears a sculpted Simha Yali, and a symbolic Harappan style stone anchor adorns her deck, each element evoking the rich maritime traditions of ancient India," a senior official earlier said.</p><p>Unlike any modern vessel, the stitched ship is equipped with square sails and steering oars, which are "entirely alien to modern-day ships". The hull geometry, rigging, and sails had to be reimagined and tested from first principles, according to the Navy.</p><p>The Navy has "overseen the entire spectrum" of implementation of this project, including concept development, design, technical validation and construction in collaboration with Hodi Innovations and traditional artisans.</p><p>"With no surviving blueprints or physical remnants, the design had to be extrapolated from a two-dimensional artistic iconography. The project demanded a unique interdisciplinary approach, combining archaeological interpretation, naval architecture, hydrodynamic testing and traditional craftsmanship," the official said.</p><p>The vessel not only reaffirms India's rich shipbuilding legacy, but also reflects the Navy's commitment to preserving and operationalising the living traditions of India's maritime heritage, the Navy said.</p><p>The project was approved by the National Implementation Committee, chaired by the Union home minister, as a commemoration project.</p>