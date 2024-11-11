Home
Integrated Air India-Vistara entity's first flight takes off from Doha

On the domestic sector, the entity's first scheduled flight AI2984 took off from Mumbai to Delhi at around 1.30 am on Tuesday morning. It is being operated with an A320 plane.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 17:02 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 17:02 IST
