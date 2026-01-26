<p>New Delhi: The Republic Day tableau of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayush-ministry">Ministry of Ayush</a> showcased the role of the National Ayush Mission (NAM) in strengthening India's traditional systems of medicine and integrating them into the public healthcare framework.</p>.<p>The concept drew inspiration from Vande Mataram, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and the Prime Minister's Panch Pran for Amrit Kaal, reflecting India's civilisational heritage and future-oriented health vision.</p>.<p>As it made its way down Kartavya Path during Monday's ceremonial parade, the front portion of the tableau featured a rotating tri-sculpture of Acharya Charak, Rishi Patanjali, and Maharshi Agastya seated around a hill of medicinal plants, symbolising the foundational pillars of Ayush and their harmony with nature.</p>.<p>An accompanying walking contingent depicted the integration of Artificial Intelligence with Ayush, underlining innovation-led healthcare rooted in tradition.</p>.Assam's tableau at Republic Day parade showcases Asharikandi terracotta craft tradition.<p>The main trailer highlighted three flagship initiatives under NAM -- Supraja, focusing on women and child wellness; Vayomitra, dedicated to geriatric care and healthy ageing; and Ayurvidya, promoting Ayush education and awareness among schoolchildren.</p>.<p>The Arishadvarga -- Kama, Krodha, Lobha, Moha, Mada, and Matsarya -- were depicted through expressive "muppets", illustrating mental imbalances (Manas Doshas) and the role of Ayush in achieving holistic well-being.</p>.<p>The rear section showcased an Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush), representing community-level healthcare services. Above it, a meditative figure with illuminated chakras symbolised harmony of body, mind, and spirit, complemented by figures in classical yoga postures.</p>.Gujarat's tableau at Republic Day a nod to 'Vande Mataram', celebrates legacy of Bhikaji Cama.<p>The side panels displayed three-dimensional murals of traditional therapies such as Marma, Shirodhara, and Cupping, along with panels honouring pioneers of Ayush systems -- Yuthog Yonten Gonpo (Sowa-Rigpa), Benedict Lust (Naturopathy), Samuel Hahnemann (Homoeopathy), and Hippocrates (Unani).</p>.<p>The rear end of the tableau depicted an Ayush Educational Institution established under NAM, symbolising education, research, and capacity building for future generations.</p>.<p>The tableau presented Ayush as a comprehensive healthcare system where ancient wisdom and modern innovation together contribute to a healthy, self-reliant, and resilient India.</p>