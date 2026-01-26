VIDEO | The Ministry of AYUSH tableau at the 77th Republic Day 2026 parade on Kartavya Path captivated audiences with its inspiring theme "Ayush ka Tantra, Swasthya ka Mantra".



(Source: Third Party)#RepublicDay🇮🇳



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/1eeXD32M0g