Integrity of SEBI gravely compromised: Rahul on Hindenburg row

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The integrity of SEBI, the securities regulator entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of small retail investors, has been gravely compromised by the allegations against its Chairperson." "Honest investors across the country have pressing questions for the government: Why hasn't SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet? If investors lose their hard-earned money, who will be held accountable -- PM Modi, the SEBI Chairperson, or Gautam Adani?" the former Congress chief said.