'Intemperate, senseless': Congress slams J P Nadda's response to Mallikarjun Kharge

"I have to say with sadness that the violent language used by the leaders of the BJP and your allies is harmful for the future.The world is shocked that the Minister of State for Railways in the central government, a minister from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, is calling the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha 'number one terrorist'," Kharge had said in an apparent reference to the remarks by MoS Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and UP minister Raghuraj Singh.