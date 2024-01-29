Internet discovers Babar Azam doppelganger in South Indian bride

It is a common belief that every individual has almost seven doppelgangers in the world and when it comes to celebrities, people are curious to see their lookalikes.

Internet recently discovered the lookalike of former Pakistani skipper Babar Azam in a bride from South India.

It all started when make-up artist Fada Makeover shared the picture of a bride through her social media account. The post witnessed an unexpected surge of excitement as netizens discovered a doppelganger of the Pakistani batting ace Babar Azam in the bride.