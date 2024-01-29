Internet discovers Babar Azam doppelganger in South Indian bride

It is a common belief that every individual has almost seven doppelgangers in the world and when it comes to celebrities, people are curious to see their lookalikes.
Internet recently discovered the lookalike of former Pakistani skipper Babar Azam in a bride from South India.
It all started when make-up artist Fada Makeover shared the picture of a bride through her social media account. The post witnessed an unexpected surge of excitement as netizens discovered a doppelganger of the Pakistani batting ace Babar Azam in the bride.
Social media users were amazed after finding an uncanny resemblance between the two leading to a hilarious meme fest on social media.
From the unique unibrow and jawline to eyes, the bride mirrored the cricket star's features. Netizens wasted no time in creating jokes and memes on them.
The visuals of the bride’s uncanny resemblance to Babar Azam has raised many eyebrows with several collages doing rounds on the internet.
Meanwhile, Babar Azam is currently representing Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).