Invest in disaster resilience today for safer tomorrow: PM Modi

In a recorded message played at the 6th edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the prime minister said, "Countries must invest in resilient infrastructure today for a better tomorrow. Resilience needs to be factored into new infrastructure creation and it also needs to be a part of post-disaster rebuilding after disasters." "As we all have witnessed, natural disasters are becoming more frequent and more severe. The damage they cause is usually reported in dollars, but their true impact on people, families and communities is beyond just numbers."