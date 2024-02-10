Is the government only for Hindutva?: Owaisi in Lok Sabha says Babri will remain where it was

The light of Indian democracy is at its dimmest today, he said, adding "Babri Masjid remains and will remain where it was."

The AIMIM MP from Hyderabad further said, "Am I a spokesperson of Babar, Jinnah or Aurangzeb ? I respect Maryada Purushottam Ram, but I will continue to hate Nathuram Godse."

"Today the country does not need Baba Modi. I want to ask when the government replies to this debate will it focus on 140 crore Indians or only the Hindutva population?" he said.