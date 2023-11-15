JOIN US
Homeindia

Israel-Gaza conflict a challenge to US-backed India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor: Nirmala Sitharaman

In September, global leaders announced a rail and ports deal linking the Middle East and South Asia, as the US seeks to counter China's Belt and Road push on global infrastructure with a new economic corridor.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 08:47 IST

The Israel-Gaza conflict is a "worrying manifestation" of geopolitical challenges for the US-backed multinational economic corridor, India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

In September, global leaders announced a rail and ports deal linking the Middle East and South Asia, as the US seeks to counter China's Belt and Road push on global infrastructure with a new economic corridor.

The proposed corridor will pass through Israel, which has been engaged in a fierce conflict with Hamas in the Gaza strip, in retaliation for the militants' cross-border assault into Israel on Oct 7.

"It (the corridor) is not without its geopolitical challenges and the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza is a worrying manifestation of these," Sitharaman said during a conference.

