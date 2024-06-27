ISRO espionage case: CBI files chargesheet against 5 former cops for 'framing' scientist Nambi Narayanan

Three years after registering a case in 2021 following the Supreme Court's directions, the CBI has filed its chargesheet against then deputy inspector general of police Mathews, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the 1994 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) espionage case, Sreekumar, who was the deputy director in the Intelligence Bureau, P S Jayaprakash, who was then posted in the SIB-Kerala, then deputy superintendent of police K K Joshua and inspector S Vijayan.