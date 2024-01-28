JOIN US
india

Congress reacts to Nitish Kumar's resignation, compares him to 'chameleons'

Last Updated 28 January 2024, 06:43 IST

Follow Us

After JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar's resignation as Bihar Chief Minister, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh compared him to "chameleons".

"Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours. The people of Bihar will not forgive him of this betrayal," he wrote on his X handle.

Jairam Ramesh also said that Prime Minister and the BJP are scared of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and a "political drama" has been created to divert attention from it.

More to follow...

(Published 28 January 2024, 06:43 IST)
