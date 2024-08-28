Jaishankar-led MEA 'engaging' with international social media influencers to spread the India message: Report

India's Ministry of External Affairs is engaging with social media influencers from across the world to spread the India story to a younger audience who consume content on social media through reels and short videos.

Hindustan Times quoted individuals familiar with the matter to say that the MEA had brought around 19 such influencers from Sri Lanka and Nepal around April-end. This week, a batch of 15 influencers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to visit India.

“The social media content creators get to see a different side of India and we get to engage with people we otherwise would not have. The whole idea is to get the India story, and the soft side of the country, to a larger audience,” the publication quoted one of their sources as saying.