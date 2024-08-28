Jaishankar-led MEA 'engaging' with international social media influencers to spread the India message: Report

India's Ministry of External Affairs is engaging with social media influencers from across the world to spread the India story to a younger audience who consume content on social media through reels and short videos.
Hindustan Times quoted individuals familiar with the matter to say that the MEA had brought around 19 such influencers from Sri Lanka and Nepal around April-end. This week, a batch of 15 influencers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to visit India.
“The social media content creators get to see a different side of India and we get to engage with people we otherwise would not have. The whole idea is to get the India story, and the soft side of the country, to a larger audience,” the publication quoted one of their sources as saying.
The project was reportedly conceived by the external publicity division of the MEA. It has the backing of Vikram Misri and was also previously supported by Misri's predecessor, Vinay Kwatra. People in the know told HT that there are now plans to bring such influencers into the country every six months.
These creators are being brought in, to tap into their follower base, which runs up to millions in certain cases. Moreover, they make their videos in local languages, which gives the idea that their content is reaching all sections of society in these countries.
The groups that came from Sri Lanka and Nepal had content creators who make videos on travel, technology, food, fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment.
Charith N Silva, a celebrity chef from the island nation was a part of the mix. He boasts of 2.2 million Instagram followers. Another star influencer present was Asmi Shrestha, former Miss Nepal. She has 1.2 million followers on Instagram. She also has a strong presence on YouTube and Facebook.
In Delhi, the influencers were taken to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Dilli Haat, and the Akshardham Temple. They were also taken to Agra's Taj Mahal and Jaipur's Amer Fort, Jantar Mantar, and Hawa Mahal. Reportedly, the next batch of influencers coming in from UAE will be taken to Ladakh.
Published 28 August 2024, 08:32 IST