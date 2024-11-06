2 counter-terrorist ops on in Jammu and Kashmir; one terrorist killed

<p>An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir's</a> Kupwara district, officials said on Wednesday.</p><p>Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces during the night in Margi area of Lolab in the north Kashmir district, they said.</p><p>Officials said contact was established with the militants and a firefight began. Exchange of fire was going on and the operation is in progress, the officials added.</p><p>Another operation, Operation Kaitsan, is under way at Bandipora. One terrorist has been eliminated by security officials in the ongoing firefight.</p> <p><em>With DH Web Desk inputs</em></p>