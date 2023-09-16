3 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in Jammu & Kashmir, officials say Pak Army gave cover fire to infiltrators

"We had been receiving intelligence inputs that Pakistani outfits were trying to infiltrate into Uri to destabilise peace in Jammu and Kashmir. So, we strengthened our counter-infiltration and surveillance grid," he said.

"At 6.40 am this morning, despite bad weather, an ambush noticed three to four terrorists trying to cross the LoC in the Hathlanga area. Immediately contact was established and the firefight continued for two hours," he added.

The officer said the army used under-barrel grenade launchers (UBGL), multi-grenade launchers (MGL), and rocket launchers to neutralise the terrorists.

"One terrorist was neutralised. The ambush party then realised that two injured terrorists had changed their movement. The ambush party then got into a second firefight with them at around 9.15 am which continued for about half an hour and resulted in the neutralisation of the second terrorist," he said.

Brigadier Dhillon said the third injured terrorist "exfiltrated" with the help of firing from a nearby Pakistani post.