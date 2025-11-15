Menu
Accidental explosion at Srinagar police station while handling explosives seized in Faridabad, injures eight

Small successive explosions prevented immediate rescue operations by the bomb disposal squad.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 19:29 IST
Published 14 November 2025, 19:29 IST
