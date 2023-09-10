Adv Qadiri killing: J&K police announces ₹ one million award for information

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has announced a cash reward of Rs one million for those providing information leading to the arrest of the persons involved in the killing of advocate of J&K High Court Babar Qadri.
40-year-old Qadri was shot dead at his Hawal residence in old city Srinagar on September 24, 2020, by two masked pistol borne militants, who entered his house posing as clients.
“A cash reward of Rs 10,00000 (Rupees Ten lacs) is announced for those providing information leading to the arrest of the persons involved in the killing of Senior Advocate of J&K High Court Late Babar Qadri of Zahidpora, Hawal, Srinagar who was killed by terrorists on 24.09.2020 at his residence,” reads the SIA notice.
“The identity of the informer shall be kept highly confidential. Those having any information can contact us at the Mobile/WhatsApp/Telegram/Signal number 9103998467,” it said.
Hours before he was shot dead, Qadri, who was also a TV debater, posted a video on Facebook in which he criticised former Kashmir Bar Association president Mian Qayoom and his politics at the Bar.
“When I look at Mian Qayoom’s role since 1990 in the Jammu Kashmir High Court Bar Association, politics has been carried only on the basis of threats and pressures,” Qadri had said in the video. “Why can’t we do politics honestly and with dignity?” He declared that he was not afraid of the consequences of criticizing the Association.
Qadri’s bluntness and refusal to conform meant he crossed swords with the Bar Association and its president, Qayoom. The Bar Association was widely believed to be close to the hardline Hurriyat faction led by Syed Ali Geelani.
Qayoom, who remained as president of the Bar for more than two decades till his arrest in August 2019, is the father-in-law of Jammu and Kashmir High Court judge, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani.