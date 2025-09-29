Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Opposition races to finalise seat deal ahead of poll schedule announcement

Hectic negotiations are on amid grandstanding by the allies but there is larger consensus that the final count will be known only after holding discussions on the pros and cons seat by seat.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 02:12 IST
Published 29 September 2025, 02:12 IST
