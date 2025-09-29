At least 1 dead, 9 wounded in Michigan Mormon Church shooting

<p>A man drove his vehicle into a Michigan church and then opened fire, killing at least one person, investigators said. At least 10 people were shot, and investigators believe the gunman set fire to the church before dying in an exchange of gunfire with officers.</p>.<p>Investigators believe more victims may still be inside the structure, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan. The township's police chief, William Renye, said congregants were inside attending services at the time.</p>.<p>The fire has been extinguished, Renye told reporters. "We do believe that we will find additional victims once we have that scene secure."</p>.Trump says 'we will get it done' in the Middle East.<p>Investigators did not release the identity of the gunman or describe a possible motive for the shooting at the church, about 7 miles southeast of Flint. Renye said additional information would be released later.</p>.<p>Here's what to know:</p>.<p>-- <b>Sudden attack</b>: The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m., investigators said. Paul Kirby, who was in church at the time, said he heard what sounded like an explosion, then saw a man get out of his truck and open fire with a rifle. A bullet went through the glass door beside him, and a piece of shrapnel hit his leg before he ran inside to find his family and get them away from the scene. "The scaredest I've ever been," he said.</p>.<p>-- <b>The investigation</b>: FBI agents are on the scene, according to the bureau's director, Kash Patel. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its Flint field office had also responded. "We believe that we have the guy who did this," Renye said.</p>.<p>-- <b>Trump comments</b>: In a social media post, President Donald Trump urged everyone to pray for the victims and said that the "epidemic of violence" in the country must end.</p>