Home india jammu and kashmir

Arms recovered near LoC in J-K's Kupwara


Last Updated 09 January 2024, 10:02 IST

Srinagar: Security forces recovered arms and narcotics near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Tuesday.

The police said a person has also been picked up for questioning.

Based on a specific input, the arms and narcotics were recovered from Keran Payeen near Cobra Post view point along River Kishanganga, a police official said.

He said an AK-47 rifle, two AK magazines and packets of narcotics-like substance were recovered from the spot.

The official said a person identified as Mohammad Amin Lone, resident of Naga Mandiyan, has been picked up for questioning.

Further details were awaited.

(Published 09 January 2024, 10:02 IST)
