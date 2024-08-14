Army officer, terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A day before Independence Day, an Army officer and a terrorist were killed during an ongoing encounter in the Assar area, near the popular tourist destination of Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday.
A civilian was also injured in the incident and has been taken to a hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.
The operation began on the evening of August 13, when security forces engaged in a fierce gunfight with the militants. According to sources, the officer, who was leading his unit, sustained critical injuries during the battle. The operation was paused overnight, with security forces maintaining a tight cordon to prevent the terrorists from escaping.
At first light, the operation resumed, leading to the recovery of a US-made M-4 carbine and three backpacks containing incriminating materials. The encounter with the remaining militants was re-established, and intermittent firing continued throughout the day. Tragically, during the search operation, Captain Deepak Singh was injured and later succumbed to his injuries.
The White Knight Corps (16 Corps) of the Army expressed their condolences on X, stating, “All Ranks of White Knight Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Capt Deepak Singh who succumbed to his injuries. White Knight Corps offers deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”
The encounter took place deep within the forests of Akar, where security forces had to traverse miles of difficult terrain to reach the site. The dense vegetation, foggy conditions, and rugged landscape posed significant challenges to the forces as they pursued the militants, who had been on the run for some time.
Defence sources confirmed that while one terrorist was killed in the operation, intelligence reports suggest that two to three more militants are still in the area, prompting a massive combing operation.
This incident follows closely on the heels of a visit by Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, the Northern Army Commander, who reviewed anti-militancy operations in the Chenab Valley region, including Doda and Kishtwar.
Since June 12, Doda district has witnessed over half a dozen terror attacks, resulting in the deaths of four soldiers, including a captain. During this period, security forces have also eliminated three foreign terrorists in joint operations within the district.
Published 14 August 2024, 06:56 IST