Army officer, terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A day before Independence Day, an Army officer and a terrorist were killed during an ongoing encounter in the Assar area, near the popular tourist destination of Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday.

A civilian was also injured in the incident and has been taken to a hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

The operation began on the evening of August 13, when security forces engaged in a fierce gunfight with the militants. According to sources, the officer, who was leading his unit, sustained critical injuries during the battle. The operation was paused overnight, with security forces maintaining a tight cordon to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

At first light, the operation resumed, leading to the recovery of a US-made M-4 carbine and three backpacks containing incriminating materials. The encounter with the remaining militants was re-established, and intermittent firing continued throughout the day. Tragically, during the search operation, Captain Deepak Singh was injured and later succumbed to his injuries.