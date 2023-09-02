Home
Jammu and Kashmir

Army Porter riding horse accidently triggers landmine in J-K's Poonch; injured

A resident of Gagrian village, he was riding a horse when he accidentally triggered the landmine at Mauli Dhokh.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 14:25 IST

An army porter was injured in an accidental landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Mukhtiar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Gagrian village, was riding a horse when he accidentally triggered the landmine at Mauli Dhokh in Sawjian sector, they said.

Mir was shifted to the sub-district hospital Mandi for treatment, while his injured horse was being treated by veterinary doctors.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with land mines that sometimes get washed away by rains, resulting in such accidents, the officials said.

(Published 02 September 2023, 14:25 IST)
India News Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Poonch

