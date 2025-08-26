Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

As flood situation turns dire in Jammu, Omar reviews mitigation measures

The chief minister gave the instructions at a meeting held here to take stock of flood control measures in Jammu, his office said in a post on X.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 09:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 09:21 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirFloodJammuOmar Abdullah

Follow us on :

Follow Us