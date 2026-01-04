Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

As India’s drug crisis grows, Kashmir experiments with a faith-based solution

The orientation and capacity-building programme, held at the IMHANS, sought to equip imams with a basic understanding of substance use disorders, referral pathways and rehabilitation services.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 09:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsDrug abuseKashmirmental health

Follow us on :

Follow Us