Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

BJP forcing people to stand up for national anthem at gunpoint: Mehbooba Mufti

She was responding to a question about police detaining a dozen youths who were seen sitting while the national anthem.
Last Updated : 01 October 2025, 10:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2025, 10:13 IST
India NewsBJPMehbooba MuftiNational anthem

Follow us on :

Follow Us