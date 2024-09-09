BJP makes new appointments in poll-bound J&K, Sat Sharma made working president

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday made some new party appointments in the poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, naming Sat Sharma as its working president of the unit.
BJP national president J P Nadda also appointed Nirmal Singh as the chairperson of the party's J&K election campaign committee, according to a notification issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.
Choudhary Sukhnandan will be the vice-president of election campaign committee.
Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the chairperson of the state election management committee, the BJP notification said.
Published 09 September 2024, 09:29 IST