BJP makes new appointments in poll-bound J&K, Sat Sharma made working president

BJP national president J P Nadda also appointed Nirmal Singh as the chairperson of the party's J&K election campaign committee.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 September 2024, 09:29 IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday made some new party appointments in the poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, naming Sat Sharma as its working president of the unit.

BJP national president J P Nadda also appointed Nirmal Singh as the chairperson of the party's J&K election campaign committee, according to a notification issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

Choudhary Sukhnandan will be the vice-president of election campaign committee.

Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the chairperson of the state election management committee, the BJP notification said.

Published 09 September 2024, 09:29 IST
