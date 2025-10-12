Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

BJP names 3 candidates for polls to 4 Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu & Kashmir

The Election Commission has issued three separate notifications for the elections to four seats.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 06:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 06:24 IST
India NewsBJPJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsRajya Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us