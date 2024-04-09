BJP used Kashmiri Pandits' pain as 'weapon' to garner votes across India, says Mehbooba Mufti

"The Pandit community does not have so many votes themselves but the BJP used their pain and suffering and went around seeking votes in their name, without doing anything for them," she told reporters.

Mehbooba, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state, said since the BJP-led Centre began to directly administer Jammu and Kashmir, "even those Kashmiri Pandits who used to live here have left because the situation became such".

The PDP chief said Lal was a close friend of her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and lived in the Valley despite the situation that is portrayed in some films, referring to The Kashmir Files.

"Kashmiris are defamed across the country, films are made about them. I think Lal living here amid brotherhood is the answer to those films. There was a huge rush of people to pay their condolences after Lal's death. This is the biggest example of brotherhood," she added.

Lal living in the Valley in a "very difficult situation" was a lesson for the country's Hindu community, Mehbooba said.