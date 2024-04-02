BJP wants to replicate Russia-, China-like rule, says Farooq Abdullah

"I.N.D.I.A. will not allow this to happen and protect the Constitution given by (BR) Amdedkar, even at the cost of our lives. We will not allow this Constitution to get buried," he said.

The National Conference leader was in Jammu to accompany Raman Bhalla, the Congress candidate who filed his nomination from the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency will go to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

Bhalla -- accompanied by Bharat Singh Solanki, the AICC's Jammu and Kashmir in-charge, and Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vikar Rasool Wani -- took part in a roadshow before filing the papers.

The Congress and the National Conference are both constituents of the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

Asked to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the Congress over its decision to hand over the strategic Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in the 1970s, Abdullah pointed to China's alleged incursions into Ladakh and its claims over land in Arunachal Pradesh.

"How much land is with China, why are they (central government) not talking about it? China has grabbed thousands of kilometres of our land and we raised the issue in the Parliament but they did not answer. Let them reply on this first," the Srinagar MP said.