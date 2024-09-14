Career will be jeopardised: Jammu and Kashmir High Court grants bail to Indian Air Force wing commander accused of rape

This comes after the female officer had alleged that the Wing Commander sexually assaulted her in his room after asking her to collect a gift. Despite her pleas and attempts to resist, she claims she was coerced into a distressing situation.

The FIR also claimed that the complainant believes the investigation was mishandled, citing significant delays and procedural lapses. She asserted that her attempts to report the assault were met with obstacles, including delays in medical examinations and perceived bias from the Internal Committee assigned to the case.

In addition to the alleged assault, the officer claims she has faced harassment, including unwarranted monitoring of her personal communications and social interactions, which has led to severe psychological distress and impacted her mental health.

The woman officer said when she reached out to two other women officers, they guided her to file a complaint.

"I went into a mental shock being new to the atmosphere in forces. I was embarrassed and broken to the extent that I lacked the courage to report. I can't describe the mental agony of being an unmarried girl who joined the forces and was treated in such a heinous manner," she said.

The IAF officer said that she was in a "dilemma of whether to discuss or be quiet. Finally I took a call and decided to fight". After her complaint, she said, a Colonel-rank officer was ordered to investigate the incident.

"The Wing Commander was made to sit with me on January 29 and 30. He noted down my statement and examination," she said, adding, she objected to his presence and then the investigation was "closed to hide mistakes of the administration".

