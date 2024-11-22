Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Defaced currency notes in Jammu & Kashmir: Supreme Court grants last opportunity to Centre to file response

While noting enough time had been given to the Union of India to file its reply, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted four more weeks 'in the interest of justice'.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 09:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 09:09 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSupreme CourtCurrency

Follow us on :

Follow Us