Woman's tip off about ex-boyfriend led to uncovering terror module: Omar's Abdullah's revelation

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah stated via "chatter on the streets", the Delhi terror plot was uncovered because a jilted young girl complained to the police about her former boyfriend.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 07:21 IST
Published 07 December 2025, 07:21 IST
