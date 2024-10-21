Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Despicable act of targeted violence won't deter India in building infra projects in J&K: Congress

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 05:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 05:05 IST
India NewsCongressJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us