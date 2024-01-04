JOIN US
jammu and kashmir

Dhankhar skips Sher-e-Kashmir University convocation as aircraft fails to land due to bad weather

The vice president is heading to Kathua to inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo at the Biotech Park in the district along the International Border.
Last Updated 04 January 2024, 07:02 IST

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will skip the convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) on Thursday as the aircraft ferrying him could not land in Jammu due to adverse weather conditions, officials said.

The vice president is heading to Kathua to inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo at the Biotech Park in the district along the International Border, they said.

"Due to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility, the landing was not possible in Jammu. Therefore, the vice president won't be able to attend the convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University in Jammu," an official said.

"He is heading directly to the other event in Jammu and Kashmir to inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo at Biotech Park in Kathua," he added.

(Published 04 January 2024, 07:02 IST)
