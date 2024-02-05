JOIN US
jammu and kashmir

Dozens of vegetable shops gutted in fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban

The fire began at a kiosk in the market and quickly engulfed the entire market, making the operation to extinguish fire very difficult.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 04:39 IST

Banihal/Jammu: A fire broke out in a vegetable and fruit market with dozens of shops gutted in the Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Monday, officials said. There was no loss of life in the blaze, they said.

Locals, police, fire tenders and army personnel rushed to the spot and launched an operation to control the fire, they said.

The fire began at a kiosk in the market and quickly engulfed the entire market, making the operation to extinguish fire very difficult, officials said.

The fire was subsequently brought under control but dozens of tin and wooden sheds used by vendors were gutted in the fire, they said.

