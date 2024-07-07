Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Dumper hits 7 vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

No one was injured in the incident which took place near Kunfar on the busy road.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 07:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Banihal/Jammu: At least seven vehicles were damaged after being hit by an overspeeding dumper on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway early Sunday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place near Kunfar on the busy road, they said.

The officials said the dumper was coming from the Jammu side when its driver lost control apparently due to over speeding and hit seven vehicles before coming to a halt.

A section of the highway remained closed for traffic for over an hour following the accident, they said, adding police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 July 2024, 07:55 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirRoad accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT