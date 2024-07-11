Elections in Jammu & Kashmir should be held to prove supremacy of security forces over terrorists: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir should be held in time to prove the supremacy of security forces over terrorists, who have carried out a spate of attacks in Jammu region recently.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function here, Abdullah said there is no normalcy in the union territory.

"There is no normalcy. But, is the situation worse than 1996? If yes, then let them not conduct the elections. If they want to bow down before these powers who are attacking, then don't conduct the election. If you have to prove the supremacy of the militancy, rather than proving the supremacy of our armed forces and police, then don't conduct the elections," he said.