Expedite process to grant statehood to Jammu and Kashmir: Parliamentary panel urges MHA

The Rajya Sabha Committee on Government Assurances made the recommendation in a report tabled in the Upper House during the just concluded Winter Session of Parliament.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 09:45 IST
Published 24 December 2025, 09:45 IST
