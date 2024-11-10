Firefight on between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar outskirts, foreigners likely trapped
'A joint Police and security forces operation was launched in Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists. An exchange of fire ensued during the operation,' Kashmir Zone Police said.
