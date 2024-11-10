Home
Firefight on between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar outskirts, foreigners likely trapped

'A joint Police and security forces operation was launched in Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists. An exchange of fire ensued during the operation,' Kashmir Zone Police said.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 04:42 IST

Comments
Published 10 November 2024, 04:42 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSrinagar

