Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport after clearing snow from runway

The Airports Authority of India, in close coordination with BRO, successfully cleared the apron and taxiways on Saturday morning to make the runway functional after an improvement in the weather.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 08:49 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSrinagar

