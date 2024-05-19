Home
Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The fire started from across the border around 8 pm and spread to the Balnoi area on the Indian side, triggering nearly half-a-dozen landmine explosions, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 May 2024, 18:14 IST

Comments

Mendhar/Jammu: Several landmines, part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system, exploded following a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

The fire started from across the border around 8 pm and spread to the Balnoi area on the Indian side, triggering nearly half-a-dozen landmine explosions, the officials said.

They said there was no report of any casualty.

Efforts are on to control the fire, the cause of which was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that the Army is maintaining a tight vigil along the border to foil any infiltration attempt by terrorists.

Published 19 May 2024, 18:14 IST
