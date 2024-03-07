Former J&K deputy CM Muzaffar Baig leaves PM Modi’s rally in Srinagar over alleged 'ill-treatment'

Srinagar: A prominent figure in Kashmir politics and former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Muzaffar Baig on Thursday left Bakshi Stadium, here, in a huff even before arrival of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after feeling “insulted over the seating arrangements”.

Baig, a Padma Shri awardee, and his wife Safeena Baig were seated in the public gallery where District Development Council (DDC) members and BJP workers were seated. He arrived with his wife, who is chairperson of DDC Baramulla, at around 10.30 am but left soon over alleged ill treatment.

“Baig Sahab has come as a Padma Shri awarde to attend prime minister’s rally. It is a government function not a BJP rally. But you see how the J&K administration treated Baig Sahab and has left no special seat for him,” his wife Safeena told reporters.