JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Gangster killed in police encounter in J&K's Kathua

A police party was chasing gangsters travelling in a car. One of them opened fire at the police party during the chase and was killed in retaliatory firing. Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma was injured in the exchange of fire, the official said.
Last Updated 02 April 2024, 20:35 IST

Follow Us

Kathua/Jammu: A gangster was killed in an exchange of fire with police inside the premises of a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday night, an official said.

He said a police official was injured in the encounter that took place outside the main building of the Government Medical College (GMC) around 10:30 pm.

A police party was chasing gangsters travelling in a car. One of them opened fire at the police party during the chase and was killed in retaliatory firing. Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma was injured in the exchange of fire, the official said.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot and a search is on for the slain gangster's accomplices, he said.

The gangster's identity was not immediately disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 April 2024, 20:35 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirKathua

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT