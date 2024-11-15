Home
'I congratulate Supreme Court order on bulldozer action': Farooq Abdullah

'Bulldozers were specifically used against one community, targeting their religious places, madrassas and work places. I congratulate the Supreme Court for taking notice of this,' Abdullah said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 20:22 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 20:22 IST
