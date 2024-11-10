Home
India powerhouse of science, spirituality for thousands of years: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

The event, based on the theme "Vedon Mein Vigyan", was held at the Shri Ranbir Campus of Central Sanskrit University in Jammu.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 12:23 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 12:23 IST
