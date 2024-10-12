Home
Interstate drug racket busted in J&K's Anantnag, 3 held

Acting on credible input about a consignment of narcotic drugs being transported from Delhi to Srinagar, police in Anantnag established multiple checkpoints along the route, a police spokesman said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 10:43 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 10:43 IST
