Interstate drug racket busted in J&K's Anantnag, 3 held

<p>Srinagar: An interstate drug racket was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district and three people were arrested, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Acting on credible input about a consignment of narcotic drugs being transported from Delhi to Srinagar, police in Anantnag established multiple checkpoints along the route, a police spokesman said.</p>.<p>During checking, a vehicle was intercepted at Doonipora Bijbehra, with three persons onboard, the spokesman said.</p>.<p>They were identified as Monty Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Ashish Bardawaj and Rahul -- both residents of Chhatarpur, New Delhi.</p>.<p>During the search, police recovered 413 bottles of Codeine Phosphate concealed in the car's door panels, he said.</p>.<p>The three accused have been arrested and shifted to Bijbehara Police Station where they are in custody, the spokesman added.</p>.<p>Further investigation revealed that the consignment was reportedly intended for delivery in Sopore and Srinagar. Acting swiftly, multiple raids were conducted, resulting in the detention of a local smuggler from Sopore for questioning.</p>.<p>Cooperation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in New Delhi led to a raid at a warehouse in Noida's Sector 135, where a substantial quantity of Codeine was recovered, the spokesman said.</p>.<p>The key individuals behind the racket identified as Sachin Rana and Arun Rana, residents of Faridabad, have been identified, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing, he said.</p>.<p>This operation has uncovered both the forward and backward linkages of the interstate drug network, with further arrests expected as the investigation continues, the spokesman added. </p>