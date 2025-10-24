<p>Srinagar<strong>: </strong>BJP MLA and former cabinet minister Chander Prakash Ganga cast his vote in the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections at the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Secretariat on Friday, despite receiving news of his wife Sushma Sharma’s sudden death due to cardiac arrest.<br></p><p>After completing the voting process, Ganga immediately flew to his native place Vijaypur to be with his family. Sources at the Assembly Secretariat noted that his decision to prioritize electoral duty before attending to personal tragedy reflected remarkable dedication and responsibility.<br></p><p>The BJP Legislative Group in Jammu & Kashmir expressed profound grief over the loss, extending heartfelt condolences to Ganga and his family. Party leaders praised his commitment to parliamentary proceedings while sympathizing with his personal grief.</p>